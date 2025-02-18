Leeds cinema slashes family ticket price this half-term

Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds is offering a special treat for families this February half-term!

The family ticket price will be reduced to just £25 at the Leeds cinema, and family ticket holders can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn absolutely free. The offer will be valid to Sunday, February 23.

Families can look forward to enjoying films like Dog Man, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King during the school break, with the latest family-friendly blockbusters offering a perfect way to spend quality time together. Whether it's the humour, hijinks and heart of Dog Man, the action-packed adventures of Sonic or the journey of how Mufasa went from a young lion cub to a king, these films promise entertainment for all ages.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back our half-term offer for families. It’s a fantastic way to spend quality time together while watching the biggest blockbusters. Our special priced family ticket, combined with a free popcorn, ensures that everyone can enjoy the magic of the cinema experience.

“We look forward to welcoming families through our doors this February half term to enjoy the latest movies and a tasty snack on us!”

For further information and to purchase a family ticket for Showcase Cinemas nationwide, please head to the box office or the Showcase Cinemas website.