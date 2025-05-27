Leeds cinema slashes family ticket price for may half-term

The family ticket price will be reduced to just £25 at the Leeds cinema, and ticket holders can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn free of charge. The offer will be valid from Saturday 24th May to Sunday 1st June.

With the latest family-friendly blockbusters offering a perfect way to spend quality time together, parents and children alike can look forward to enjoying films like Disney’s live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch or the highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back our offer for families this May half-term. It’s a fantastic way to spend quality time together while watching the biggest blockbusters, and our special priced family ticket ensures that everyone can enjoy the magic of the cinema experience.

“We look forward to welcoming families through our doors this half term to enjoy the latest movies on the big screen…and a tasty treat on us!”

For further information and to purchase a family ticket, please head to the local box office or the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/42689-may-half-term-pound25-family-ticket-offer/.