Leeds cinema launches family ticket offer this summer holidays

By Paul Round
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2025, 08:54 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds is turning up the cool this summer with the ultimate family day out.

Until Saturday 31st August, families can grab a scorching deal to see some of the summer’s hottest blockbusters.

For just £29, a family of four can claim tickets to their choice of film, a large sweet or salted popcorn and two small drinks in limited edition Elio cups.

With the latest family blockbusters offering a perfect way to spend quality time together, parents and children alike can catch all the action as Papa Smurf, Smurfette and the gang hit the big screen in Smurfs, or join Mr. Wolf and crew for their epic return in The Bad Guys 2.

Families can grab a scorching deal to see some of the summer’s hottest blockbusters

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re excited to give families even more reason to enjoy a trip to the cinema this summer. With a packed line-up of feel-good films, plus a popcorn and drinks bundle, it’s the perfect way to escape the heat, or avoid the summer showers!”

For further information and to purchase a family ticket for Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds please head to the website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/45764-summer-holidays-pound29-family-ticket-offer/

