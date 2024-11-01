Leeds celebrates International Day of Disabled People 2024 with event at Leeds City Museum

This is the sixth year Leeds has marked this internationally recognised awareness day.

The theme this year is ‘Advocating for Accessibility’. The free and inclusive event will feature a marketplace with over 20 stalls showcasing local disability support organisations. There will also be performances, guest speakers, an opportunity to discuss transport, an art zone, quiet sensory room and BSL interpreters.

All are welcome at this pan-disability event, organised by Forum Central and Leeds City Council’s Equality Hub with support from the Leeds For All Reference Group. Performances are coordinated by People in Action and the Art Zone by Pyramid of Arts.

The event will kick off at 11 AM in the main space, the Broderick Hall (Upper ground floor), with opening speeches by The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Abigail Marshall Katung, and Councillor Kevin Ritchie, Disability Champion at Leeds City Council.

Special Guests Rob Moriarty, businessman and entrepreneur in Leeds, and Anne Marie Davies, advocate and volunteer at the Old Gipton Fire Station and Space 2, will speak about their experiences of being wheelchair users and the positive ways they have made an impact on disability awareness in Leeds.

All speeches will be signed by British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters.

Entertainment at lunchtime and mid-afternoon will include a variety of performers: Crow Rudd - Performance Poet, Songbirds - Jenny Robinson, Megan Nunns and Becci Barker - Singing Group, Francis Henry - Dancer, Famara Jammeh - Rap Artist, Abbie Morris - Singer, Melissa Pearson - Singer, Eli Smith – Singer, Eddie Thomas - Singer.

The Thoresby Room (lower ground floor) will be a dedicated Art Zone, hosted by Pyramid of Arts.

For anyone who wants to take a break or engage in a sensory activity, the Denny Room (lower ground floor) will be a quiet room with relaxed low lighting.

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet like-minded people, have conversations about what matters to you, and make connections with fantastic community organisations in Leeds. Mark the date in your calendar and come along!

The Lord Mayor Abigail Marshall Katung says:

“The Disability Community in Leeds is one of our many assets, but our city has not always been built with you in mind - events like this give me hope that more people will be active advocates and join the movement to make our wonderful city an inclusive, Leeds for All”

Pip Goff, Volition Director says:

“We all have a part to play in making our communities and neighbourhoods better places for disabled people to work and enjoy life.”

Rob Moriarty says:

"I’ve always wanted to live a “normal" life and show that the only barriers to doing anything are the limitations in our own minds. Paralysis doesn’t stop you from living your life, it simply forces you to be more creative than most."

Councillor Fiona Venner, Leeds City Council executive member for Equality, Health and Wellbeing, said:

“This year promises to be a great event with plenty of discussion around the theme of Advocating for Accessibility. We also look forward to watching the performance artists in action. We are very pleased to be able to put this event on again in 2024.”

International Day of Disabled People is a chance for us all to celebrate, reflect, connect, and challenge. Join in and be part of the movement toward making Leeds a fairer and safer ‘Leeds for All’.

For more information about the Leeds for All International Day of Disabled People (IDODP) Marketplace event visit the IDODP 2024 event page on ForumCentral.org.uk/idodp-2024.