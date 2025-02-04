Leeds care home opens its doors to dementia cafe

Cookridge Court care home, in Leeds have invited members of the local community to their monthly dementia café.

Taking place every first Wednesday next one on 5th February at 2pm, guests will have a chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the dementia café at the home provides small respite and social support.

During the care group session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.

General Manager Karen said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better. Our team here at Cookridge Court. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides dementia, residential and respite for residents from respite care to long term stays.