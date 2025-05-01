Leeds care home launches rock 'n' roll cafe
Knowing how much their residents living with dementia love to dance and sing, the activities team at Cookridge Court care home came up with the genius idea of a dementia-friendly rock ‘n’ roll cafe. The team is also inviting along relatives and loved ones, members of the local community and friends of the home to the homes dementia-friendly boogie.
General Manager, Karen Francis comments: “The Rock ‘n’ Roll Café will be a fantastic way to connect with others in a relaxed and supportive environment. We know the power of music brings joy and reminiscence for those living with dementia, their families and caregivers.
"Everyone is welcome - we’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a chat and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”
Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite breaks to long term stays.