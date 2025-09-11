Leeds care home hosts music festival for residents and community

Anchor’s Primrose Court care home in Leeds transformed its grounds into a vibrant festival venue for a day of live music dubbed ‘Primrosebury’.

The event brought the festival experience directly to the care home, with a full programme of musical acts. The free event was attended by residents, their families and people from the local community, who enjoyed drinks, ice creams, and a range of activities throughout the day including a tombola and party games.

The Primrosebury Festival featured an impressive lineup starting with the Bluebirds, followed by a buffet lunch. The afternoon entertainment continued with performances by local artists Mitzi & Brian and concluded with Trevor Woodhead taking the stage. Residents and guests embraced the festival spirit, with many dressing up for the occasion.

For many residents, Primrosebury was their first time experiencing a festival - and they thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere. Several shared that they would even love to attend another festival in the future. With the success of this year’s event, Primrosebury looks set to become a new highlight in the care home’s calendar.

Joanne Lawrence, Home Manager at Primrose Court care home, said: "What a fantastic day we've had! The residents have been looking forward to this for weeks and it's been wonderful to see everyone come together. We had people dancing, singing along to the music, and just having a brilliant time. It's exactly what we hoped for - bringing a bit of festival magic right here to Primrose Court. We’re already imagining it becoming an annual celebration that everyone can look forward to.”

For more information about Primrose Court care home, please contact: 0800 085 4324.