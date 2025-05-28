Leeds British Heart Foundation Home and Fashion Store hosts concert

On Thursday 19th June the British Heart Foundation Home and Fashion Store on Kirkstall Road, Leeds is hosting the BHF's first ever in store fund raising pop concert in collaboration with rising young star, singer songwriter Ines Rae. The Leeds branch has been selected as the venue for this one-off unique show - a first for the charity nationally.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKKsbuytOUq/?igsh=a21mN2ZhOTljbnQx

As well as live music, there will be time to browse and check out the 'Ines Loves' fashion picks and meet and greet opportunities. All money raised from this event will go towards funding BHF's life-saving research.

Ines' father - affectionately known as Daddy Rae to her 310,000 social media followers - himself underwent a heart transplant three years ago and inspired her to write an incredibly personal song "Someone Else’s Heart" documenting the emotions and reality of watching a family member go through such a life changing experience. It was this song that came to the attention of the BHF and started the journey to the Leeds concert.

Ines Rae performing at a charity concert for The British Heart Foundation in the Kirkstall Road Leeds store 19 June 2025

https://open.spotify.com/track/3fPTcvZprgLkjTX6gPyTde?si=PzDXUqV3TBKNHkV5ghhrJg

Ines Rae has amassed a large fan base on social media thanks to her distinctive vocal and catchy pop songs with her music featuring on Emily in Paris and Love Island as well as Radio One. Her funny videos with Dad "Daddy Rae" on TikTok and Instagram have gone viral internationally even getting comments of support from Khloe Kardashian.

Says Ines: "It is my proudest achievement to be playing a concert in Leeds in support of the BHF - it feels like a full circle moment after years of worry and wondering what the future holds. Daddy Rae will be in the audience and I’ll be singing to raise money for vital research projects. Your support for this event is so appreciated."

Tickets can be found here

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ines-rae-x-bhf-gig-tickets-1368821143889?aff=oddtdtcreator

Minimum age is 10 and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Ratio of 1 adult to maximum of 4 under 18s. The tickets cost £13.55.

The concert takes place at the British Heart Foundation Home and Fashion Store, 9 Kirkstall Road Leeds LS3 1LH. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Hot food will be available to buy for consumption outside the store between 5-7pm and 9-10pm.

Find Ines on all socials @inesraemusic