Leeds among UK’s top cities for flat investment

Landlords in Leeds are reaping some of the biggest rewards in the UK property market, with rental income paying off their deposit in under two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buying a flat in Leeds could be a smart choice for property investors looking for consistent returns. A new study by Optimise Accountants Limited has revealed that the city, ranked number thirteen in the UK, offers strong payback periods for landlords, coming just behind Southampton while outperforming larger cities such as London and Manchester.

The research looked at average prices and rental values for one-bedroom flats across major UK cities, assuming a 15% deposit. By comparing gross rental yields and the time it takes for rental income to cover that deposit, the study shows where investors can expect solid returns and where payback takes longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the findings, Leeds landlords can recoup their deposit in just 19.6 months, with a gross annual yield of 9.2%.

Newport comes out on top, with landlords recouping their deposit in just 14.1 months, followed closely by Sunderland (15 months) and Chester (15.4 months). Other strong performers include Coventry (16.2 months), Plymouth (17.9), Bradford (18.1), Dundee City (18.3), Lancaster (18.7), Wakefield (18.8), and Sheffield (19 months). These cities all offer double-digit or near double-digit gross annual yields

At the other end of the scale, more expensive markets like London, Oxford, and Brighton offer much lower yields, with landlords waiting several years to earn back their deposit. The slowest city on the list, Armagh, would take around 70 months, nearly six years, to see a return.

Top 20 cities where your flat pays for itself fastest:

Rank City Months to recoup deposit Gross annual yield (%) 1 Newport 14.1 12.7 2 Sunderland 15.0 12.0 3 Chester 15.4 11.7 4 Coventry 16.2 11.1 5 Plymouth 17.9 10.1 6 Bradford 18.1 10.0 7 Dundee City 18.3 9.9 8 Lancaster 18.7 9.6 9 Wakefield 18.8 9.6 10 Sheffield 19.0 9.5 11 Newcastle upon Tyne 19.2 9.4 12 Southampton 19.4 9.3 13 Leeds 19.6 9.2 14 Preston 19.7 9.1 15 Worcester 19.8 9.1 16 Stirling 20.0 9.0 16 Portsmouth 20.0 9.0 16 Glasgow City 20.0 9.0 19 Milton Keynes 20.2 8.9 19 Chichester 20.2 8.9

The study compared one-bedroom flats across 65 UK cities. Using average property prices and rental values, they assumed a 15% deposit for each property. The key metrics were how much rental income a property generates each year as a percentage of its price, and how long it takes for rent to cover that initial deposit.

In simple terms, the higher the yield, the faster investors make their money back

Sources

Zoopla

Numbeo