Leading street food market returns to Wakefield this February

Award-winning Peddler Market is returning to Tileyard North in Wakefield for another fantastic event this February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market, which started more than 10 years ago in nearby Sheffield, offers exciting street food, craft drinks, independent makers and quality family entertainment.

Taking place at Wakefield’s bustling creative industries hub, Tileyard North, Peddler is returning to the city for the ninth time with more events set throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees can look forward to delicious foodie offerings and live music alongside entertainment for all the family. Taking place in the Carding Shed, there will be arts and crafts activities run by local Wakefield Charity Star Bereavement who provide grief support services for children and young people.

Peddler at Tileyard North

The event, which takes place on Friday, February 21 (5pm to 11pm) and Saturday, February 22 (12pm to 10pm), is free to enter and tickets are not required for admission.

Over the weekend there will be tastes from Venezuela, Thailand, India, the Middle East, Mexico and more. The list of street food vendors who will be serving up their culinary delights includes 7star Flag, Tikks Thai, Spicy Biker, MorMor, Homeboy Pizza Co., The Taco Trailer, the StreetBaller and YelloYard.

A selection of beers, spirits and cocktails will be available to purchase from the multiple bars within the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend will be soundtracked by an array of talented emerging local musicians, which will be announced on their social media in the coming weeks.

Peddler Market at Tileyard North

Lucy Bailey, Event Director of Peddler, said: “Wakefield Peddler has fast become a staple of the region’s street food scene, and we are so excited to be back in the city.

“Tileyard North is the perfect backdrop for Peddler Market, as a hive of creativity which is reflected in the traders, makers and artists that we bring together throughout the weekend.”

Head to Peddler Market’s website for more information on details of the event, as well as upcoming Wakefield dates and links to all their social channels.