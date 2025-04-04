Kids go or just £1 to Stocksbridge wrestling event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The superstars of the world of wrestling are getting ready to Rumble as Kapow wrestling bring their star studded show to The Venue in Stocksbridge on Sunday April 13 and kids entry is just £1.

The two hour high octane show includes tag team and solo action plus a huge title showdown and features appearances from The Wrestling Ghostbuster Dr Logan, Young wrestler of the year and current SWF champion Archie Cole, The immortal Keano, British wrestling veteran Kris Kay, Joel Cobra, Billy o Keefe plus much more.

All the action gets underway at 2.15pm with doors opening at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/kapow-wrestling