Junction 32 ignites Yorkshire's vibrant cultural scene in celebration of extended opening hours

In celebration of this exciting change, Junction 32 is calling out for local performers to apply to join in the fun and entertain guests during the extra evening hour from 7pm – 8pm. From solo musicians to street performers, Junction 32 are on the hunt for new performers who can captivate visitors at the shopping destination.

Taking place at Junction 32’s very own ‘Busk Stop’, set underneath the canopy outside Marks & Spencer's, talented musicians can enter for a one-time chance to showcase their talent in front of hundreds of evening visitors, providing them the opportunity to perform in front of new audiences within the region.

Music can transform the shopping experience from triggering happy emotions to bringing back good memories. The extra evening hour at Junction 32 will offer a perfect opportunity for fantastic sets that enhance the overall shopping experience for Junction 32’s valued visitors.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “Junction 32 is not only a premier shopping destination but also a vibrant community hub. We're excited to invite local performers to add a touch of entertainment to our extended hours and create memorable experiences for our visitors.”

If you're a talented musician eager to captivate audiences at Junction 32, simply send over your social media handles along with any relevant YouTube/TikTok links showcasing your performances to [email protected].

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to showcase your skills and become a part of Yorkshire's vibrant cultural scene.