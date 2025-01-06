Jump into the New Year with fun and fitness At Ninja Warrior UK® Leeds!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Start the New Year right and kick the Blue Monday blues with Ninja Warrior UK® Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Often labelled as the saddest day of the year, Blue Monday marks a time when many people feel the post-holiday slump. But this year, Ninja Warrior UK® Leeds is turning things around with an action-packed antidote designed to lift spirits and boost energy levels.

“Blue Monday is the perfect opportunity to focus on positivity,” says Emma Rowling, General Manager at Ninja Warrior UK® Leeds. “We believe that getting active and having a great time with friends and family is a powerful antidote to those January blues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With one-hour sessions available for just £4 on Monday 20th January 2025, Ninja Warrior UK® Leeds is offering a fun and affordable way to reclaim the day. Whether you're looking for a playful family outing, a chance to reconnect with friends, or a way to jumpstart your fitness journey, the adventure park provides a high-energy environment that’s as exhilarating as it is uplifting.

Ninja Warrior UK®

Research shows that physical activity can significantly improve mood, combat stress, and even enhance mental health during the colder months. Add a dash of adrenaline and a lot of laughter, and you’ve got the perfect recipe to shake off those January blues. From climbing and balancing to swinging across obstacles or conquering the iconic Warped Wall, Ninja Warrior UK® Leeds offers challenges and thrills for all ages and abilities.

“Sometimes all it takes is stepping out of your comfort zone and trying something new,” added Emma. “That’s exactly what we’re here for—bringing people together to move, laugh, and create lasting memories.”

The park is designed for all skill sets, making it ideal for seasoned Ninjas, first-timers, and everyone in between. With activities that cater to all fitness levels, it’s an opportunity to start the year with positivity and energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This special Blue Monday offer also kicks off a year full of exciting events at Ninja Warrior UK® Leeds, with plans for family fun days, fitness challenges, and school holiday activities. As a staple in the Leeds community, the park continues to provide accessible and affordable experiences that bring people together.

Ninja Warrior UK®

Don’t miss your chance to transform Blue Monday into a day to remember. Spaces are limited, so book your £4 session now at https://ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/leeds/ and start 2025 with a boost of energy and adventure.