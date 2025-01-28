Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra announce 2025 Autumn tour with special guest Imelda May
Starting in Southend on October 30, the tour will visit iconic venues including Leeds, York, Sheffield, Manchester and more.
One of Ireland’s most celebrated artists, Imelda May has had many high-profile collaborations with Jeff Beck, and performed with music legends including Lou Reed, Bono, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher, and Robert Plant. With a dynamic blend of blues, rock, soul, gospel, and jazz, Imelda’s self-written and produced album Love Tattoo remains the best-selling album by a homegrown female artist in Ireland. Her electric performances promise an unforgettable experience for audiences.
Jools expressed his enthusiasm saying: “From the moment I first heard and saw her, I realised that she is one of the true greats of music who understands old and new music. Her ravishing voice can illuminate both ballads and boogie-woogie like no one else.”
The tour will also mark an exciting new chapter as Ed Richardson is welcomed in as the orchestra’s new drummer, following the retirement of the legendary Gilson Lavis. After starting out together in Squeeze, Gilson became a cornerstone of Jools' Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, keeping the beat over a span of several decades and retiring with an incredible legacy.
Reflecting on his new role, Ed says: “I’ve been a fan of Gilson since my dad first sat me down in front of the Hootenanny. His iconic style left an indelible mark on me. To now step into his shoes is both a challenge and an honour. I’ll do my utmost to continue his legacy and keep the drum chair as exciting as he made it!”
Fans will be thrilled to hear that the shows will once again feature the incredible ‘Queen of Boogie Woogie’ Ruby Turner, as well as the outstanding vocals of Louise Marshall, and Sumudu Jayatilaka. Together with the skillful musicianship of the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, Jools Holland will be performing songs from throughout his career. With a catalogue of classics to choose from, the show is sure to have fans on their feet!
Tickets are on general sale from 10am on Friday 31st January via www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.seetickets.com
FULL AUTUMN UK TOUR 2025 DATES
OCTOBER
Thursday 30 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Friday 31 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
NOVEMBER
Saturday 1 Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sunday 2 Northampton Derngate
Thursday 6 Watford Colosseum
Friday 7 Reading Hexagon
Saturday 8 Stoke Victoria Hall
Sunday 9 Oxford New Theatre
Wednesday 12 Portsmouth Guildhall
Thursday 13 Bath Forum
Friday 14 Bournemouth Pavilion
Saturday 15 GuildfordG Live
Thursday 20 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Friday 21 London Royal Albert Hall
Saturday 22 London Royal Albert Hall
Thursday 27 Leicester De Montfort Hall
Friday 28 Sheffield City Hall
Saturday 29 Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sunday 30 Birmingham Symphony Hall
DECEMBER Wednesday 3 Newcastle O2 City Hall
Thursday 4 Stockton Globe
Friday 5 Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Saturday 6 Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Friday 12 Plymouth Pavilion
Saturday 13 Brighton Centre
Wednesday 17 York Barbican
Thursday 18 Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday 19 Manchester O2 Apollo
Saturday 20 Cardiff Utilita Arena
Sunday 21 Bristol Beacon