This August Bank Holiday, British Garden Centres is inviting the community to two very special events, as Woodthorpe Garden Centre celebrates its 35th Birthday and Brigg Garden Centre marks its 25th Birthday on Monday, 25th August.

Woodthorpe Garden Centre, nestled in the Lincolnshire Wolds, is where the story of British Garden Centres began. Founded in 1990 by brothers Charles and Robert Stubbs, it grew from a small family venture selling plants at the end of their driveway into what is now the UK’s largest family‑run garden centre group, with 73 sites nationwide. Today, Woodthorpe remains a much-loved destination for plant enthusiasts, families, and day‑trippers, with a café, playground, maze, and Dinothorpe dinosaur attraction.

Brigg Garden Centre, acquired in 2000, became the group’s flagship store and expanded into one of the UK’s largest and most popular garden centres. Alongside its huge choice of plants and garden essentials, it is home to the Gardener’s Retreat restaurant, Coffee Haven, and children’s soft play. Brigg also serves as the group’s central business support hub, playing a key role in British Garden Centres’ national growth.

Celebration Activities – Monday, 25th August

Join us for a double celebration as Woodthorpe and Brigg Garden Centres mark major milestones in British Garden Centres' 35th anniversary year

Woodthorpe Garden Centre

Exclusive Family Card offers throughout the day

3 pm: Cutting of the birthday cake with complimentary drinks.

Brigg Garden Centre

Amy Stubbs, Managing Director of British Garden Centres, said: “Woodthorpe will always be special to us as the birthplace of British Garden Centres, and Brigg has become the flagship of our family business over the past 25 years. These anniversaries are not only a celebration of how far we’ve come, but also of the incredible support we’ve received from our teams and the loyal communities around both centres. We can’t wait to share these milestones with everyone.”

Both events are free to attend and open to all, whether you’re a long‑time customer or visiting for the first time. Don’t miss the chance to sign up for our Family Card for exclusive birthday offers when you arrive in store.