Jay Rosa wow's crowds at Sheffield United for mental health

Jay Rosa, Football Freestyler, made an appearance at Bramall Lane Stadium where he performed his amazing football skills in the fanzone and on-the-pitch in front of over 30,000 spectators.

In the world of football, there are many ways to shine and make a difference. One individual who is capturing hearts and attention across England is Jay Rosa, a talented football freestyler who is on a mission to perform at every football league stadium in the country in support of Mental Health UK.

Jay Rosa embarked on his EFL Tour in January 2023 with a vision to showcase his amazing football freestyle skills on-the-pitch at various Football League Stadiums. Since the start of his tour, Jay has already left a lasting impression on audiences, performing in front of crowds exceeding 50,000 spectators.

Jay's tour has taken him to some of the most iconic football stadiums in England. Clubs like Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Coventry City and many others have welcomed Jay Rosa to showcase his extraordinary talent and dedication to making a positive impact.

Jay Rosa at Sheffield United

What sets Jay Rosa apart is not just his incredible football freestyle skills but also his commitment to using his talent for good. The support and recognition he has received speak volumes about his ability to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. His performances not only entertain but also support meaningful causes, and his journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

With over 50 football clubs booked in for the 2024/25 season, Jay could be turning up at your favourite football stadium very soon. Keep an eye out!