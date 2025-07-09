It’s July, time to celebrate Disability Pride Month at Scope

Disability Pride Month is a celebration of the UK’s 16 million disabled people but many people still confuse Disability Pride with LGBTQ+ Pride

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the disability equality charity Scope every day is a time for disabled people to be proud and embrace their identities, Disability Pride Month is an opportunity to share stories of creativity, diversity and resilience.

But more needs to be done to raise awareness of what Disability Pride Month stands for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the charity’s community lead Penny Dickinson, “We’re talking to a lot of people who confuse it with June’s LGBTQ+ Pride month, although some disabled people identify with both communities.”

Scope's Leeds Community Hub, Brewery Wharf

This Disability Pride Month is focusing on rejecting stereotypes, changing and improving the conversation around disability and disabled people.

Scope’s research shows 3 in 4 disabled people have experienced negative attitudes and 78% of disabled Britons feel life is harder for disabled people than non-disabled people.

Disability Pride Month wasn’t created by a single organisation. It began in Boston, USA in 1990, as a grass root movement and has grown worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2009, Scope has played a key role in growing Disability Pride Month in the UK. Together with disabled people, the charity has helped to develop local events into a national movement, to amplify disabled voices and push for lasting change, where barriers are removed, and attitudes are transformed to help create an environment where disabled people can succeed and thrive in society.

Penny Dickinson, Community Programme Lead at disability equality charity Scope, said: “We’d love to invite disabled people, their families and allies to our accessible Community Hub in Leeds, in Brewery Wharf, for a coffee morning drop in session, to help us celebrate Disability Pride Month, on Wednesday 16 July between 10am and 12pm.

“During the morning, you’ll be able to meet some of the organisations who support disabled people in the city and find out how they can help you, or your friends and family.

“Live music will be performed by the Sky Fallers. The band, from South Leeds, is fronted by four adults with learning disabilities and excellent musical abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event is free but there are limited places, so you’ll need to book your tickets through Eventbrite.

“We look forward to seeing you there on 16 July, where you’ll meet like minded people. You’ll be helping to create real change in society. One where disabled people have the same rights as everyone else and a place where they can thrive in their communities.”

During the morning guests can meet experts from the following local organisations:

Experience Community CIC is a not-for-profit organisation, run for and by disabled people, that helps physically disabled people enjoy the benefits of outdoor and green spaces

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People Matters Leeds creates opportunities for people with learning disabilities and other hidden disabilities

Through the Maze is an information and signposting service in Leeds for adults with learning disabilities, family carers and professionals

People in Action Leeds work with learning disabled and autistic people to support happy, healthy and independent lives

William Merritt Disabled Living Centre offers impartial and professional advice for children and adults living with a disability or long-term condition, and carries out clinical assessments to help them remain independently mobile for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Touchstone Leeds Mental Wellbeing Service. Touchstone is one of a number of partners that makes up Leeds Mental Wellbeing Service (LMWS). LMWS is a clinical NHS-led service supporting anyone registered with a Leeds GP, who is experiencing mental health difficulties.

Leeds Health Awareness Project are working hard to raise awareness of and prevent long-term conditions across Leeds

From Scope, guests can find out about:

Scope charity shops. Find out more about volunteering at Scope charity shops. It’s a great way to learn new skills, put on your CV or get out of the house and make new friends. Scope Leeds charity shop on Kirkgate is celebrating Disability Pride Month, too. If you’re passing by you won’t miss the special window marking the occasion, so do drop in and have a browse.

Scope free helpline. Experts will demonstrate how they can support people and a specialist benefits expert will also be at the Scope stall.

Disability Pride Flag meaning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The banded arrangement of the colours represents the barriers many disabled people face and have to navigate through.

This is what each colour represents:

Red

Physical impairments and conditions

Gold

Neurodiversity

White

Non-visible and undiagnosed impairments and conditions

Blue

Emotional and psychiatric conditions, including mental health, anxiety and depression

Green

Hearing impaired, vision impaired, audio processing and all other sensory impairments and conditions

Charcoal

The charcoal background is to represent people in the community who have experienced ableism, and to protest against this