Internet Sensation Stephanie Aird Coming To Leeds And Sheffield

Internet sensation and comedian Stephanie Aird will perform in Leeds next month.
By Janet HarrisonContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 11:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:57 BST
StephanieStephanie
Stephanie

Aird, from Hartlepool, has 650,000 followers on Facebook and her videos have been viewed over 60 million times across her social media pages.

Stephanie said she was looking forward to be back in Leeds.

“I have been a few times and my Phannies (fans of Stephanie) absolutely love coming along and I hope to see some new faces too.”

“My best point is when I come out on a wrecking ball, as Miley Cyrus, with just tights and tape. And I’ll tell you now my darling, it’s not a pretty sight!”

“There’s so many elements to it [the show].

“I’ve had to cut it down! I once did four hours, now I’ve cut it down to about two hours.

“The first half, I do your stand-up, interaction with the audience and fun and games.”

“I then do a load of tribute acts where I keep getting changed. I do Amy Winehouse, I do Lady Gaga… I mean, I can sing, but I’m also doing it in a comedy way.”

A full time teacher in her hometown of Hartlepool, Aird was bored during the school holidays of 2014 and decided to post some light hearted comedy videos on to her Facebook page.

A few weeks later, some students found the videos and started to share them, a few parents saw them and decided to complain to the school.

Aird was then suspended from teaching and later decided to leave and pursue a career in music and comedy, something which she has always wanted to do and has never looked back.

Fast forward to 2023, Aird is now onto her next string of popular shows across the country, posting to her thousands upon thousands of avid fans about losing weight, trying on unique outfits to complaining about Ian her other half, and has appeared on ITV’s ‘Judge Rinder’ and more recently BBC Two’s ‘Take A Hike’ programme.

Aird will perform at Morley United Services Club on June 23. Tickets at: www.WeGotTickets.com/StephaniesShow

