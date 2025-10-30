Interactive story telling sessions at Yorkshire Sculpture Park this autumn

Story Telling in the Gallery

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is offering family story telling with a difference in The Weston Gallery this autumn.

Story Telling in the Gallery, inspired by Jordy Kerwick’s exhibition set in the same space, is taking place on Wednesday 5 November and Wednesday 3 December, with two sessions per day 11am-noon and 2-3pm.

These immersive sessions take place in the heart of the exhibition Jordy Kerwick: One to Give. One to Take Away which features fantastical creatures, bold colours and stories of give-and-take in a world of myths and imagination.

Engaging storytellers will lead families through movement, making and imagining together – aimed at children under-5s, but older siblings are welcome too.

There is also story telling in the Gallery inspired by the William Kentridge: The Pull of Gravity exhibition. These twice-daily sessions, in The Underground Gallery, run Saturday November 22 and December 20, then into 2026 on January 21, February 28 and March 28.

Why it’s perfect for families

A relaxed, friendly environment designed especially for children under five (but open to all ages).

Two convenient slots each day (morning and afternoon) give flexibility for family schedules.

Sessions take place in a fully accessible gallery space which is buggy- and wheelchair-friendly.

Families can explore the exhibition together afterwards - fun and inspiration for little hands and curious minds, as well as take time to visit YSP for a full, fun day out.

Enjoy breakfast, brunch or lunch at YSP’s cafes and The Weston restaurant, with child-friendly menu options, to take the strain out of meal times.

Details

Dates & times: Wednesday 5 November & Wednesday 3 December 2025. Sessions at 11:00–12:00 and 14:00–15:00 each day.

Sessions at each day. Location: The Weston Gallery, YSP.

The Weston Gallery, YSP. Price: £11 per adult, anyone aged 18 and under are free. Full entry to YSP is included with the ticket so you can enjoy the rest of the Park and facilities for the day.

per adult, anyone aged 18 and under are free. Full entry to YSP is included with the ticket so you can enjoy the rest of the Park and facilities for the day. Booking : Tickets must be booked in advance at Tales in the Gallery: Jordy Kerwick | Yorkshire Sculpture Park

: Tickets must be booked in advance at Tales in the Gallery: Jordy Kerwick | Yorkshire Sculpture Park Accessibility: The Weston has flat/built access, parking directly outside the building, accessible toilets.