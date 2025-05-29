Immersive audiovisual experience enlightenment arrives at Leeds City Museum

Enlightenment by EONARIUM is making its Yorkshire debut at Leeds City Museum on 3 July, following acclaimed runs in Glasgow and Liverpool. In a dynamic 360º journey, visitors will be enveloped in stunning visuals and captivating soundscapes inspired by Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. Tickets are now live on the discovery platform Fever for those eager to experience this one-of-a-kind event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by the Zurich-based artist collective PROJEKTIL, in collaboration with Fever, Enlightenment promises to be visually and spiritually uplifting. The show will transform Leeds City Museum into a sensory journey with vibrant light projections and the iconic melodies of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. PROJEKTIL has revitalised Vivaldi’s original compositions by rearranging and recording them specifically to enhance the immersive experience, blending classical elements with a contemporary touch.

The 30-minute installation is divided into scenes, each designed to be enjoyed while seated on comfortable cushioned chairs or bean bags, allowing guests to gaze up at the projections that adorn the ceiling and walls. They can expect to take in spring, summer, autumn and winter like never before. The journey also consists of two final stops into the magic of the universe, taking viewers directly to “Samsara”, a concept borrowed from Hindu, Buddhist and Jain cultures that describes the endless cycle of rebirth and suffering, and “Nirvana”, the attainment of ultimate enlightenment and liberation from samsara. It’s a fascinating experience that can be enjoyed by children and adults, friends and families alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using video mapping technology, the show creates a precise and immersive environment, melding imagery with the sounds of classical music to fully engage and mesmerise the audience. Get tickets at https://feverup.com/m/361339.