I’m A Celeb: Jungle star comes to York Barbican
Grace celebrates her triumphant return with a one-of-a kind night packed with laughter, Bushtucker Trials, and plenty of her iconic wit.
Grace says, "I couldn’t be more excited to be coming to the York Barbican on Monday 15th September for my tour, Jungle Fever. It’s going to be absolutely iconic and one you’re not going to want to miss. I’ve got surprises, brilliant guests, prosecco, and excellent craic in store, what more could you want?! The finale will be one you won’t forget – we had male strippers last time, which was stunning, so this year I’m set on topping that. Tickets are now on sale so don’t miss out - see you there!".
You can buy tickets here: www.tegeurope.com/events/saving-grace.