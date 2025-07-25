Iconic movies take the spotlight once again with special anniversary screenings at Vue Leeds Kirkstall Road – including the original summer blockbuster

Madagascar

Iconic films marking major milestones this year are returning to Vue Leeds Kirkstall Road for a limited run – including what is widely regarded as the original summer blockbuster, Steven Spielberg’s Jaws.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic film, which created a generation of sea-fearing film lovers, will be arriving from the 29 August, 50 years after it first graced the big screen.

For young and young-at-heart audiences, classic family adventure film, The Goonies will be returning from 26 July. Marking 40 years since arriving on screen for the first time, the film follows a group of misfits who set out to find pirate treasure in a bid to save their home from foreclosure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other family favourites returning are Madagascar (from 15 August) and Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire (from 18 August) – both of which are celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Jaws

Ang Lee’s star-studded Sense and Sensibility will see British acting heavy weights Kate Winslet, Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman (to name a few!) returning to the screen from 8 August.

Meanwhile, fellow British acting alumni Daniel Day Lewis can be seen in one of his first roles in My Beautiful Laundrette. The film, heading to screening 2 August, follows two friends as they transform a run-down laundrette into a gaudy, neon-lit palace against a background of racial tension and poverty.

General Manager at Vue Leeds Kirkstall Road, Jack Costello said: “Whether it’s the latest blockbuster or a timeless classic, we pride ourselves on showing the very best in big screen entertainment. 2025 marks major milestones a roster of great films and we’re thrilled to bring these much-loved titles back to Vue for fans to enjoy all over again - and for a new generation to discover for the first time.”

Tickets start from just £4.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit myvue.com