I am Doner launches new flavours

No one does kebabs quite like I am Doner —the brand didn’t win a kebab award for nothing! Unlike many other quick service brands I am Doner keeps its menu pretty simple but it is time for them to add some new flavours. I am Doner is known for its quirky and crazy specials like camel, lamb hearts, reindeer and Christmas dinner.

The new menu is the biggest change in the brand history with the addition of a chicken tender range and 4 new world sauces to help fans further customise their kebabs and find their own flavour.

The better kebab brand is leaning into the popular trends and introducing 4 new world sauces which include – Memphis BBQ, Katsu Curry Ketchup, Korean BBQ & Coconut Curry. All items on their menu have always been fully customisable and the new menu will see you being able to pick one sauce out of a selection of seven flavours teamed up with a mayo of your choice allowing you to find your flavour. For those hard core fans out there fear not you can still set the OG of chilli sauce and garlic mayo.

The brand’s signature kebabs feature fresh handmade flatbread rolled with 53 fresh ingredients and are served alongside a range of salad, rice bowls and loaded fries; with a host of vegetarian, vegan, plant based and gluten free options.

Paul Baron, founder of I am Doner confirms: ‘Our new menu will be available from 7th May across our stores to eat in, take away or for home delivery. We’ve gone for some new twists and flavours on our core menu and added in some, fresh buttermilk fried chicken tenders to expand our current offering. We hadn’t changed much to the core menu since opening in 2016 so thought it was time to spice it up with some new flavours from across the globe.’