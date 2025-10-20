Hyatt joins line-up for 2025 with interactive projection and light-themed cocktail at rooftop bar, Azotea

To celebrate the occasion, the hotel will also be serving a light-themed cocktail at its popular rooftop bar, Azotea.

Hyatt in Leeds has announced its participation in this year’s Light Night Leeds, the UK’s largest arts and light festival, taking place in Leeds on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As visitors flock to the city centre for one of Yorkshire’s most beloved annual events, they can look forward to a spectacular light projection illuminating the side of the Hyatt building in Leeds city centre, located on Sovereign Place.

Molecular Clouds by Dashka Patel is an interactive projection which explores themes of climate change through mesmerising imagery. By revealing greenhouse gases which are invisible to the naked eye, the impressive display invites visitors to actively engage with the molecules as they float up into the atmosphere. Lasting nearly ten minutes and premiering at Light Night Leeds this year, the artwork masterfully evokes the natural world and immerses onlookers through exquisitely drawn images of the trees, accompanied by the sounds of nightingales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the occasion, the hotel will also be serving a light-themed cocktail at its popular rooftop bar, Azotea. The Relámpago, which features Diplomático Planas, falernum, fino sherry, lime, coconut water, and ginger honey features a luminous finishing touch, making it the perfect drink for the festival’s vibrant theme.

For more information, please visit lightnightleeds.co.uk