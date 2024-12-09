Hundreds remember loved ones at special winter event

Around 200 people from across Aire Valley came together with volunteers and teams from Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice for a special winter remembrance event, to find comfort in reflecting on the lives of those who have died.

The Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life Aire Valley event, held at East Riddlesden Hall on December 4, provided an opportunity for attendees to remember cherished memories and pay tribute to people important to them.

The evening featured heartfelt readings and poignant poems shared by the staff and volunteers who deliver care to patients and their families. Music performances were provided by Voices of Yorkshire, The Yorkshire Harpist and Harry Mackley.

During a special moment of reflection attendees placed messages on the Sue Ryder wall of lights in a powerful and visual tribute to those whose lives were being celebrated.

Liv Moffat, Sue Ryder’s community fundraiser, said: “Our Celebrate a Life event was an uplifting and deeply moving occasion that brought our community together in a truly special way.

"It was heartwarming to see attendees share stories, memories, and moments of reflection, creating a beautiful atmosphere of connection and support. This event allowed us to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died, honoring their memories while offering comfort.”

Rachel Arundel, head of wellbeing at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice said: “I want to thank all those who attended and contributed on the evening for making the event so meaningful.

"It was lovely to see so many people coming together to remember and connect with those who are living as well as those who have died. I hope that you all found comfort in sharing your memories and stories of people who are important and special to you. I certainly felt privileged to be part of such an incredible event.”

For those who were unable to attend, there is still the chance to leave a personal dedication in memory of someone special on Sue Ryder’s online dedication wall at sueryder.org/dedication.

If you are grieving and need support, Sue Ryder offers a variety of free bereavement support services, including its weekly Grief Kind Spaces drop in group sessions, free video counselling with trained bereavement counsellors, a 24-hour online community, and a wealth of resources for people who are grieving or supporting someone through a bereavement.

To learn more, please visit our website www.sueryder.org/grief