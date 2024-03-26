Hundreds of dog walkers gather at Askham Bryan College for the Great British Dog Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of walkers, and dogs of all shapes and sizes, will be taking part to have fun, meet like-minded people and support Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, the charity that trains clever dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds.

The walk is sponsored by Specsavers Audiologists, helping Hearing Dogs to raise more funds to change the lives of deaf people.

On the day there will be two walk options – either 5km or 3km routes, making it ideal for dog owners, families, single walkers, organised walking groups and those who simply want to meet lots of dogs and get a bit of exercise for a good cause.

Hundreds of dog walkers to gather at Askham Bryan College on 13th April in aid of Hearing Dogs

There will also be information available about how the charity’s services team Hearing Link Services can help people with their hearing loss.

Tickets to the event are £12 in advance or £15 on the day, and while sponsorship would be much appreciated to help Hearing Dogs train more life-changing dogs, it is not essential. A free dog bandana is included with every adult ticket.

To sign-up to the Great British Dog Walk at Askham Bryan College, or for more information visit The Great British Dog Walk 2024 (hearingdogs.org.uk)

Carina Hummel, Managing Director at Specsavers Audiology, which sponsors the Great British Dog Walk, said: “This is an excellent way for people to have fun, get some exercise, meet like-minded people and perhaps most importantly, meet lots of cute dogs while supporting a good cause.

“If every person who took part in the Great British Dog Walk raised just £10 by getting themselves or their dog sponsored, the charity could train another dog to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds that they would otherwise miss and help them to leave loneliness behind.

“We’re so proud of our involvement in the Great British Dog Walk and the fact that it helps to transform the lives of deaf people. We’re very much looking forward to the walks and hope lots of people in each area will come along and show their support.”

Everyone taking part in the walk will be helping the charity train more hearing dogs that will change the lives of people like Joanna Thompson from Tadcaster. Joanna, whose son is studying at Askham Bryan College, was partnered with her hearing dog Joey in 2016.

Mum-of-three Joanna struggled for many years with tinnitus and mild hearing loss, but it came as a shock when she was told her hearing had deteriorated so much she needed hearing aids.

Hearing Dog Inca advertises the Great British Dog Walk at Askham Bryan College

Joanna struggled to accept her deafness, which made her day-to-day life increasingly difficult. Her children rallied round to support her.

Joanna explained: “They worked as a team to tell me about all sorts of sounds – alarms, people knocking on the door – and really helped in shops. They’d explain to people that I was deaf and repeat to me what people said if I didn’t catch it.

“It was lovely that they wanted to help, but as their mum, I felt guilty about depending on my children. I wanted them to play without worrying about me. I felt like I was hindering their carefree childhood years.

“This along with the anxiety of not hearing them in our home – if they were crying in the night for example – made it difficult for me to cope with everyday life.”

When hearing dog Joey bounded into Joanna’s life, it changed completely. Joanna explains: “It’s such a relief not having to rely on other people anymore. My children feel less responsible for me. My son says Joey ‘has my back’ now. Instead of guilt and anxiety, there is a feeling of freedom and joy and laughter.

“I feel proud to take Joey everywhere with me. He’s given me a new-found confidence. I’m even going to be a volunteer speaker for Hearing Dogs. He helps my children too. They know they can give the ‘call mum’ sign and Joey will run off to find me.