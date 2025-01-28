How to find a holiday home in Yorkshire for less

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’ve ever imagined having a holiday home in an idyllic town or a scenic coastal village, you might have thought that such dream locations were out of reach. However, staying in some of the UK’s most beautiful and desirable spots may be more attainable than you might think

Park Holidays UK has analysed over 70 stunning locations across the UK, where property is highly sought after, comparing the average cost of a holiday home in one of their parks in each location to the average price of traditional properties in each area's postcode.

The findings have revealed which of the country’s most desirable postcodes people can own a holiday home in for far less than the average house price, without compromising on beauty or location (as well as saving thousands on stamp duty and second home tax), offering significant savings for aspiring holiday homeowners.

Bowland Fell, Yorkshire | Park Holidays

Essex locations Seawick and St Oysth Beach take the top spot. With property prices in these areas generally being over £356,000, people could save over £340,000 choosing a caravan holiday home in the same postcode instead. The Essex coast is a well-known location for great family holidays and nostalgia at the seafront - not too far from London and ideal when the UK gets the summer sunshine. For those looking to find a UK holiday home in a sought-after location, it seems Essex is the place to be.

In third place is Bowland Fell in Yorkshire. Home to stunning countryside walks and quaint British pubs, it’s a highly sought after location to settle down. Whilst this beauty is mirrored in its average property price, this location can still be attainable! Those looking for a holiday home in this area can save around 182% on property costs by looking into a static caravan or lodge, perfect for those looking to escape the city.

The coastal retreat of Solent Breezes, Hampshire is the area where you can save the most amount of money. This location offers holiday homes for just £54,422, compared to local property prices of £491,578. Picture yourself relaxing by sea and watching the boats sail by all while enjoying the peace of mind the comes with knowing you’ve saved a huge £437,156. Located in the heart of Dorset, Wood Farm offers the perfect blend of tranquillity and savings. In this stunning spot, you can save an enormous £466,264 and enjoy the peaceful surroundings without the stress of the area's property costs.

Whilst not making the top 10, areas in Wales are excellent for saving on property costs. Despite the country already having relatively low property costs, those looking to relocate to places like Brynteg or Plas Coch can enjoy savings of 96% and 104% respectively through static caravan and lodge ownership.

Brad May, Park Holidays’ Chief Marketing Officer says; "With rising concerns over second home taxes and stamp duty, people may feel they're priced out of the UK’s traditional holiday home hotspots. But choosing Park Holidays offer a cost-effective alternative—giving all the perks of a dream getaway without the additional up-front costs "Buying a caravan or lodge holiday home in the UK also offers a sustainable way to enjoy a fantastic way of life while preserving the integrity of local housing markets. Unlike traditional second homes, they don't reduce housing availability for local communities —a win for both responsible tourism and vibrant local economies." For those looking to save on property costs and own a holiday home at one of the UK’s most sought-after locations, visit: https://www.parkholidays.com/

Note: While owning a holiday home, such as a caravan or lodge, can often be a more affordable option compared to a traditional property, it’s not a financial investment. It's also important to think about the ongoing costs, such as pitch fees before buying a caravan holiday home.