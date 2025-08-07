Housebuilder set to host ‘muddy boots’ event in Leeds

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey is inviting homebuyers to visit one of its Leeds developments this month to discover their three show homes and see for themselves how this new community is developing.

The ‘muddy boots’ event will take place at Morwick Springs, in Leeds Road, on Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17, from 11am until 4pm.

The Taylor Wimpey sales team will be on hand to answer questions and visitors can enjoy a tour of the site and see available homes.

Visitors will also be able to view a three-bedroom semi-detached Harrton, a four-bedroom semi-detached Trelton, as well as the four-bedroom detached Rightford, which also features a separate study.

An independent financial advisor will be onsite as well to answer questions about mortgages, affordability and the buying process.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors who can take a look around our selection of homes before they are completed.

“This opportunity allows potential home buyers to be among the first to see these homes firsthand and visualise the space and imagine how it would look completed. Whether you are a current resident or potential buyer, everyone is welcome, and bring your boots along as it could be muddy.”

The development, in Leeds Road, is completely gas free, with all homes benefitting from air source heat pumps, as well as energy saving features such as triple glazing, waste water heat recovery and EV charging points.

The housebuilder will deliver 293 homes at its development on the East Leeds Extension (ELE), a major site of new homes and community facilities around the new East Leeds Orbital Route.

For further details about Morwick Springs, Leeds Road, LS15 8TA, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leeds/morwick-springs in or telephone 01138 872135.