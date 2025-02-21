House Blend Volume 1 to debut at Fearns in partnership with The House

On Saturday 22 March Leeds kitchen, bar and events space Fearns will be hosting House Blend Volume 1 in partnership with The House, the first event of its kind in Leeds that combines the rhythm of house music with great coffee in a relaxed atmosphere.

From 11am-2pm, Fearns, located at 4 The Boulevard, will be home to infectious house music hosted by two DJs, alongside a selection of great coffee to enjoy. The event will provide visitors the chance to unwind and socialise with great music without the late-night club energy.

With Early Bird tickets already sold out, General Admission tickets are £3.41 which gains entry to the event to enjoy live sets by DJs ELZACE and Joe Shaw, 20% off all coffee, food and drink, and provides the chance to connect with like-minded people who share a love for great music and coffee.

The two DJs setting the mood at the event are:

ELZACE - With music supported by other DJs such as John Digweed, Marco Carola, James, Harcourt, Cevin Fisher, and Just Her, ELZACE is the pseudonym of London-based DJ and producer, Chase Gribble, whose passion for UK house music blossomed during his time in Leeds. His 2024 track ‘Ascendance’ was also honoured with BBC Radio 1’s ‘Essential New Tune’.

Joe Shaw - A Leeds-based DJ with a passion for feel-good music. Regularly found behind the decks at some of the city’s favourite spots, including Headrow House and Waterlane Boathouse, and specialising in boogie, soul, house, and disco, he has become a familiar face in the local music scene.

Dan White, Sales & Marketing Manager at Shiko Group, commented: “We’re excited for Fearns to host the first event of its kind in Leeds, bringing something new and exciting to the city. At Fearns we love to encourage making new memories through unique experiences, and we believe that House Blend Volume 1 will do just this.”

Fearns is also home to a dedicated drinks menu that includes unique variations of the Bloody Mary (the Classic Bloody Mary, Bloody Maria, Bloody Michelada, and a non-alcoholic Virgin Mary), and also serves expertly crafted coffee and boasts a unique cocktail menu with a large range of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, mocktails and beers.

The venue is open seven days a week serving breakfast, twists on classic lunch dishes and, of course, increasingly popular Sunday dinners with vegetarian and vegan options, and is located in the same building as Department, a co-working space on The Boulevard.

To find out more about the House Blend Volume 1 event, or to book tickets, visit here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/house-blends-volume-1-the-house-tickets-1218381444699

To find out more about Fearns visit www.fearnsuk.com/january-25-off. Follow Fearns on social media via www.instagram.com/fearnsleedsdock