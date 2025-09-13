Horsforth Climate Action hosts Green Festival to celebrate three years of local climate action
The Green Festival, taking place at Horsforth Hall Park from 11:30am to 3:30pm, will feature a variety of pop-ups and activities from local organisations.
It offers a chance to learn more about climate action in the area and how to get involved. The event also aims to raise awareness of local sustainability initiatives and the key steps being taken to tackle environmental issues and how to get involved.
Green Festival Activities
Fruit and Veg Head Dress Parade
Children and adults can create their own masks or wear one of HCA’s pre-made fruit and veg-themed headpieces for the parade. Those who are interested are invited to meet at the Bandstand at 11:30am ready for the parade to depart at 11:45am.
Produce Show
Celebrating Horsforth’s home-grown talent, the Produce Show invites adults and children to enter categories such as:
- Mixed veg
- Fruit basket
- Weirdest fruit or vegetable
- Potato head competition (for kids)
Prizes will include vouchers from local favourites such as Scoffs, Pooky’s, and Grumps.
Repair & Bike Fix Pop-ups
Have a broken bike or an item in need of repair gathering dust? Bring it along to the repair stalls, where the Horsforth Repair Cafe’s expert volunteers will be on hand to help fix your items to prevent them from going to waste.
Yoga and Sound Bath sessions
Need a moment of calm? Café Yoga Horsforth will be on hand offering taster yoga sessions, while The Crystal Booth will be hosting a soothing sound bath in the Japanese Garden, providing a perfect way to unwind.
Local Music and Performances
Enjoy live music from local bands, choirs, and performers, all powered by a cycle-powered, off-grid sound system!
Food Stalls
A range of local vendors will be serving up delicious treats, including:
- Hooleos
- Pooky’s
- Olgish Cakes
- Bubba’s Smokin’ Hog Roast
Plus:
- Kids' entertainment, face painting, and sustainable play
- Pop-up stalls from Horsforth Walk of Art and Horsforth Climate Action
- Apple pressing with Leeds Urban Harvest
- And much more!
Every effort is being made to ensure that the Green Festival is as sustainable as possible. All the food waste produced from the festival will be used by a local small business, Plate 2 Plate Compost, turning food waste into valuable compost.
The festival marks an important milestone in the history of Horsforth Climate Action, marking almost three years since the group was formed.
Penny Lewis, Chair of Horsforth Climate Action, said: "Coming to the end of our three years of Climate Action Leeds funding we wanted to bring the community together celebrate... We hope that local people get involved, have fun and are encouraged to continue or start thinking about sustainability in a positive way. "