Horsforth Climate Action hosts Green Festival to celebrate three years of local climate action

Final preparations are underway for the much anticipated Green Festival this Sunday, hosted by Horsforth Climate Action in collaboration with Friends of Horsforth Hall Park. The festival celebrates three years of Horsforth Climate Action, and residents of Horsforth and surrounding areas are invited to join a day filled with sustainability, community, engagement, and fun.

The Green Festival, taking place at Horsforth Hall Park from 11:30am to 3:30pm, will feature a variety of pop-ups and activities from local organisations.

It offers a chance to learn more about climate action in the area and how to get involved. The event also aims to raise awareness of local sustainability initiatives and the key steps being taken to tackle environmental issues and how to get involved.

Green Festival Activities

Horsforth Climate Action Treasurer Penny Pinn picking apples for the Green Festival apple press.

Fruit and Veg Head Dress Parade

Children and adults can create their own masks or wear one of HCA’s pre-made fruit and veg-themed headpieces for the parade. Those who are interested are invited to meet at the Bandstand at 11:30am ready for the parade to depart at 11:45am.

Produce Show

Celebrating Horsforth’s home-grown talent, the Produce Show invites adults and children to enter categories such as:

Attendees make fruit and vegetable themed willow head dresses ahead of the Green Festival parade.

Mixed veg

Fruit basket

Weirdest fruit or vegetable

Potato head competition (for kids)

Prizes will include vouchers from local favourites such as Scoffs, Pooky’s, and Grumps.

Repair & Bike Fix Pop-ups

Have a broken bike or an item in need of repair gathering dust? Bring it along to the repair stalls, where the Horsforth Repair Cafe’s expert volunteers will be on hand to help fix your items to prevent them from going to waste.

Yoga and Sound Bath sessions

Need a moment of calm? Café Yoga Horsforth will be on hand offering taster yoga sessions, while The Crystal Booth will be hosting a soothing sound bath in the Japanese Garden, providing a perfect way to unwind.

Local Music and Performances

Enjoy live music from local bands, choirs, and performers, all powered by a cycle-powered, off-grid sound system!

Food Stalls

A range of local vendors will be serving up delicious treats, including:

Hooleos

Pooky’s

Olgish Cakes

Bubba’s Smokin’ Hog Roast

Plus:

Kids' entertainment, face painting, and sustainable play

Pop-up stalls from Horsforth Walk of Art and Horsforth Climate Action

Apple pressing with Leeds Urban Harvest

And much more!

Every effort is being made to ensure that the Green Festival is as sustainable as possible. All the food waste produced from the festival will be used by a local small business, Plate 2 Plate Compost, turning food waste into valuable compost.

The festival marks an important milestone in the history of Horsforth Climate Action, marking almost three years since the group was formed.

Penny Lewis, Chair of Horsforth Climate Action, said: "Coming to the end of our three years of Climate Action Leeds funding we wanted to bring the community together celebrate... We hope that local people get involved, have fun and are encouraged to continue or start thinking about sustainability in a positive way. "

More information about the full programme of activities can be found here. Opportunities to volunteer are still available and the volunteer sign-up form can be found here.