Hit The North Vintage Fair at Riley-Smith Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The next instalment of Hit The North Vintage Fair will be held in the ornate setting of Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster, a 1920s ballroom set in the heart of the famous brewery town, on Saturday 18th May 2024.

Tadcaster is ideally close to Leeds, York and Harrogate via the A64 and only minutes from the A1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fair will host up to 30 dealers selling a wide variety of true vintage clothing, homeware, furniture & accessories - as well as records and gifts.

Hit The North Vol.2 - Spring Edition

Sharing a passion for vintage design and style, whilst fulfilling the demand for sustainability, dealers will bring good quality and unique pieces from the post-war period, right up to the 1990s.

A cafe will offer an assortment of sandwiches, light bites, tea and coffee throughout the day.

Entry: £2 to the public (under 12’s free).