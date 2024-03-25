Hit The North Vintage Fair at Riley-Smith Hall
Hit The North is a new true vintage fair, that focuses on vintage clothing (women’s and men’s), homeware, furniture and vinyl. The second instalment will take place in the beautifully ornate setting of Riley Smith Hall in their home town of Tadcaster on Saturday 18th May 2024.
The fair will host up to 30 dealers selling a wide variety of true vintage clothing, homeware, furniture & accessories - as well as records and gifts.
Sharing a passion for vintage design and style, whilst fulfilling the demand for sustainability, dealers will bring good quality and unique pieces from the post-war period, right up to the 1990s.
A cafe will offer an assortment of sandwiches, light bites, tea and coffee throughout the day.
Entry: £2 to the public (under 12’s free).
Date: Saturday, 18th May 2024, 10 am - 4 pm.