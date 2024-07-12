Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Henry Moore Institute in Leeds will reopen today (July 12) after its first major refurbishment in 30 years.

They include a new welcome area and an improved shop, with visitors invited to an 'alcove' for drop-in creative activities.

Designed in the early 1990s by Dixon Jones, the institute was the first purpose-built sculpture gallery in the UK.

It is named after English artist Henry Moore who was born in Castleford and is best known for his semi-abstract sculptures, one of which stands outside Leeds Art Gallery, next door to the Institute.

The gallery will reopen with an exhibition by Australian sculptor Hany Armanious.

There will also be a new display featuring work by contemporary artist Hew Locke and 19th century sculptor Mary Thornycroft.

The new redesign was conceived with the aim of making the space more accessible and welcoming.

Responding to a growth in visitor numbers, the gallery is set to feature a vibrant “multifunctional learning and engagement facility”.

It will host creative workshops, discussions and events and encourage people of all ages to engage with sculpture.

The seminar room will continue to host research events, with increased comfort, natural light, new seating and upgraded technology.

Meanwhile, the gallery’s roof has been replaced and has had solar panels installed.

Laurence Sillars, Head of the Henry Moore Institute, said: “We are delighted to have made significant changes to our building so that our audiences can continue to grow, access and enjoy our exhibitions, research programmes and our collections.

“These alterations will bring a significant step-change to how, and where, our programmes are experienced, retaining our world-renowned research facilities while ensuring that young people - our potential great creative thinkers of the future - feel welcome.”

In the autumn, the Henry Moore Institute will mark the centenary of surrealism with an ambitious group exhibition called ‘Traumatic Surreal’.

The new exhibition by Hany Armanious, titled ‘Stone Soup’, is open from today (July 12) until November 3.