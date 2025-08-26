Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce to host meeting on workforce training, retention, and development

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce has announced its forthcoming meeting, on the topic of “Your Workforce: Training / Retention / Development”. The event, taking place at The West Park Centre, Harrogate on Monday September 8, from 5.30pm to 8pm, will provide local businesses with strategies to build and maintain a strong, successful team.

The meeting will feature presentations from a panel of expert speakers from local businesses. Attendees will hear from Louise Sparkes and Kitty King from Unity Resourcing, who will share insights into the current hiring market and provide practical tips for attracting top talent. Sarah Darbyshire from HR Solutions Yorkshire will address the significant challenges of staff retention, offering actionable strategies for fostering engagement and professional development. Additionally, Navya Shekhar from Truth Legal will outline upcoming employment law changes and their potential impact on businesses, ensuring attendees are equipped to maintain compliance.

Chamber President Phill Holdsworth underscored the importance of the event, stating, "A business' most valuable asset is its people. This meeting offers an important opportunity for organisations to understand best practices for attracting and retaining great staff, promoting resilience and growth in the local economy. We are delighted to have such broad expertise in the room, and know the meeting will deliver great value for attendees.”

The meeting is open to both Chamber members and first-time visitors, with open networking and refreshments available from 5.30pm to 6.15pm.

All attendees must register their place via the Chamber website: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events