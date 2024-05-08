Harpland come to Yorkshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our planet houses over 8 billion humans at the moment, and we move around an awful lot. Migration is not new, it’s been going on for millennia. The reasons for migration may be geological, climate based, oppressive, work related or voluntary, but this performance focuses on one small aspect of migration, the eviction and subsequent migration of farmers and crofters from the Scottish highlands during the Clearances. FitkinWall have produced a startling new work using Scottish melodies from that time, remoulded and recomposed, and interspersing interviews from recent migrants in to Scotland.
Internationally renowned harp and electronica duo FitkinWall follow threads of migration, loss and longing in their new show Harpland. Scottish harpist Ruth Wall and composer Graham Fitkin perform captivating new versions of old Gaelic songs and Highland tunes conjuring up mesmerising soundworlds on three wildly different harps, moog synth and electronica. The concert tour also features a specially commissioned light installation from acclaimed artist Peter Freeman.
It is strong immediate music - pulsating patterns, eery melodic fragments, sumptuous harmonies - all constructed with care and precision. Allusions can be drawn to new-classical, folk, even ambient and systems music, with hints of artists such as Steve Reich, Philip Glass, Lau or Haushka in the ether.
The Summer Dates 2024:
5 May Ashburton Arts, Ashburton15 May Howard Assembly Rooms Leeds 17 May Tolbooth, Stirling18 May The Queens Hall, Edinburgh19 May Eden Court, Inverness23 May Shetland Arts, Shetland28 May NCEM, York29 May The Stables, Wavendon5 June Lakeside Arts, Nottingham11 June The Haymarket, Basingstoke