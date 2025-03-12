HARIBO UK celebrates Yorkshire roots with second Pontefract Liquorice Festival sponsorship

The streets of Pontefract are set to transform into a wonderland of liquorice delights once again as HARIBO UK announces its return as headline sponsor of the historic Pontefract Liquorice Festival on July 13.

HARIBO’s second year of sponsorship builds on its proud Yorkshire heritage, having been based in Pontefract for over 50 years.

Following the success of last year’s festival, this celebration promises to create even more childlike happiness, combining Yorkshire's rich confectionery heritage and playful modern-day magic.

The event will see the return of live music and performers, as well as over 50 stalls where visitors can sample local and regional products, ranging from gin, cheese, chutney, and baked goods. Of course, HARIBO will be there with an array of the nation’s favourite sweets. As well as the iconic liquorice Pontefract Cakes, HARIBO will also bring a selection of limited-edition merchandise exclusive to the festival.

Liquorice Parade 2024

Residents and tourists will come together in Pontefract to celebrate its rich tradition of liquorice and sweets. One of last year’s highlights was the spirited parade of HARIBO-themed characters, with new colourful costumes, and their iconic mascot Goldbear leading the way again this year.

Tabea Powell, Head of Communications at HARIBO UK, said: “After last year’s success, we’re delighted to be sponsoring the Pontefract Liquorice Festival for a second year. As well as being a great event for families and liquorice lovers, it is an opportunity for us to celebrate Yorkshire’s rich heritage, which we are proud to have played a role in for the last 50 years.”

Cllr Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport said: “We can’t wait for the return of Pontefract Liquorice Festival this summer and we’re delighted that HARIBO are back on board as our head sponsor. There’s lots of fun planned for the festival as we celebrate Pontefract’s unique association with liquorice, including the much-loved parade. It’s a really great day out for all the family to enjoy.”