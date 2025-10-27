Artisans will fill the beautiful North Park Walk, providing visitors with stunning views of the historic house and gardens while they shop for unique, handcrafted gifts.

Managing Director and founder of Little Bird Made Jackie Crozier said, ‘’We are absolutely thrilled to be returning to Harewood House for the fourth consecutive year of the Winter Artisan Market. Our ongoing partnership with the Harewood House Trust continues to make this event a highlight of the festive season. This event is an amazing opportunity for our artisans to showcase their wares and creative talent. The winter artisan market gets bigger each year, and we look forward to welcoming all of our visitors.’’

Natalie Holmes, Head of Commercial and Visitor Experience for Harewood House Trust says, ‘’We are delighted to be working in partnership with Little Bird Made for our Christmas market again this year. This is our fourth year working alongside Jackie and the Little Bird team and we couldn't be prouder of how successful the market has become. It's a firm favourite for our visitors and always brings lots of new visitors to Harewood too.

This year, we've gone one step further and brought forward our Christmas opening, so that guests can enjoy both the market and the house decorated for the festive season. This year, interior designer Siobhan Murphy (TV’s Interior Design Masters and Interior Curve) transforms Harewood with her signature maximalism, bold patterns and joyous colour. A reimagining of Regency splendour for 2025, it’s Christmas with a sense of theatre and wonder. A season to ignite the imagination and delight every generation.’’

Natalie Deeley, owner of artisan small business, The Kandlers Table says, ‘’If there is one event to ignite your love of Christmas, it is the Harewood House Winter Artisan Market. Harewood House is spectacular and is a must see at Christmas time. Surrounded by the beautiful grounds and the wild deer, it is simply a dream to trade at this event, with stalls offering amazing local, handmade products. So come along and support small local businesses. You won’t be disappointed.’’

Rebecca Turnbull, owner of the stunning Kester Studio said, ‘’I cannot believe the Harewood House Winter Artisan Market is so close. After months of prep, planning and hard work it’s always a real treat to be a stall holder at this amazing event. The spirits are always high; the atmosphere is great and it’s lovely to see visitors reactions to new collections and seasonal products.’’

While you’re visiting, why not take the time to explore all Harewood has to offer. Over 140 acres of gorgeous grounds and gardens, including Italian Parterre, Himalayan and Walled Gardens, new Adventure Playscape and walking trails across North Park, South Park and Lakeside. Pre-booked entry is from just £3.00 (free for Harewood members), tickets can be purchased from the Harewood website www.harewood.org.

For more information on Little Bird Artisan Markets or how to book a stall, email:

Alternately, follow @LittleBirdMade on Instagram or Facebook