Handley House Care Home to host family fun day with farm animals
Following a summer full of engaging activities, Handley House is preparing for the cosy autumn months with events that celebrate the end of summer and look ahead to seasonal festivities such as the Harvest Festival. This event is part of the home’s ongoing commitment to providing stimulating, joyful experiences for residents and the wider community.
Handley House is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK. Families interested in joining the Handley House community can benefit from a special offer: four weeks for the price of three for new residents who move in before November 31.
Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn. Join us at Handley House Care Home and discover the vibrant, supportive, and welcoming life that residents enjoy every day.
SarahJane Ward, Home Manager at HC-One’s Handley House Care Home said: "We’re thrilled to welcome families and friends to Handley House for our special farm animal visit. Events like these are a wonderful way to celebrate the end of summer, bring joy to our residents, and strengthen our connections with the local community.
“As we look ahead to the autumn months and festive celebrations like Harvest Festival, we’re excited to continue creating meaningful experiences that make our home a warm, welcoming place for everyone."