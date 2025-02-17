Half-term deals at Meadowhall

Keeping the kids entertained during the school holidays can be challenging – not to mention stretching your budget.

Meadowhall has a host of great deals on offer for families in Sheffield to enjoy this half term (Monday 17th – Friday 21st February).

From dining out to watching the latest blockbuster, visitors can enjoy an action-packed day of activity for less this February.

Jump Inc – throughout half term, families can make the most of a discounted family pass which includes 90 minutes of bouncing for four people for just £67, saving £13.

VUE – whether you want to catch the latest action-packed adventure or animated classic, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. With plenty of blockbusters to choose from, and tickets tarting from £4.99, it’s an easy way to spend a rainy afternoon.

TGI Fridays - with so many restaurants to choose from at Meadowhall, new and existing TGI Stripes Rewards members can make the most of a free kid’s meal when you order an adult’s main this week.

Yo! Sushi – for those that fancy fuelling up on a selection of sushi and hot street food, Yo! Sushi’s kids’ menu offers a main, side and a drink for just £7.50.

The Real Greek – with kids able to eat for free on Sundays at The Real Greek, families can enjoy a free kid’s meal for every £15 spent by an adult, meaning more delicious Greek and Eastern Mediterranean food for less.

Las Iguanas – download the Las Iguanas app to enjoy free kids’ meals this half term. From Mexican classics such as fajitas and nachos, it’s the ultimate treat.

Frankie & Benny’s – until 28th February, Kids Eat Free is back at Frankie & Benny’s making it the perfect spot to wind down after an action-packed day.

Pizza Express – from 17th February – 2nd March, families can enjoy one free Piccolo meal with any pizza or main, all day, every day.

Riverside Playground – let little ones go wild in Meadowhall’s adventure playground. The perfect place for children to get active, learn new skills and have tonnes of fun for free!

Darren Pearce, centre director for Meadowhall, said: “This half term, there’s a whole host of deals on offer at Meadowhall to help families make the most of their much-needed time together and enjoy a fun-filled day out for less.

“Whether it’s letting off some much-needed energy at Jump Inc, catching the latest family-friendly film, or fuelling up after a busy day out at one of our restaurants, Meadowhall has all you could need for the perfect family day out all in one place.”

For more information or to plan your visit to Meadowhall, visit: https://meadowhall.co.uk/