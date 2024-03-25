Guide Dogs announces first ever Guide Dogs Run to take place in Roundhay Park in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fun run with a difference, the Guide Dogs Run will be taking over Roundhay Park on Saturday 22nd June 2024 with applications from families and dog owners welcome. The course is approximately 5k and is free of charge to enter – all people need to do is raise a suggested £75.

Participants will receive an exclusive dog costume for signing up, and after taking part will be able to access the exclusive Guide Dogs event hub with music, activities and special dog demonstrations to celebrate all the work of the charity, which has a training centre in North Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs in Leeds, Jane Shelley, said: “We’re excited to be bringing Guide Dogs Run to Leeds for the first time.

Guide Dogs launch first ever Guide Dogs Run in Leeds

“Participants can tackle this fun run in whatever way that suits them, whether that’s running the whole way or a leisurely jog or stroll. You can make a day of it and take part with your friends, family, and four-legged friends and together we can raise vital funds for Guide Dogs.”

Guide Dogs wouldn’t be able to continue its life-changing work without the help of donations. Fundraising from this event will help the charity train more puppies and transform the lives of people living with sight loss.

Jane adds: “Every little helps but there are lots of fundraising rewards up for grabs! If you raise £75, you’ll receive a Guide Dogs branded t shirt. Raise £150 or more and you’ll receive a belt bag and be entered into a prize draw to win one of three hampers. You’ll also be invited to an exclusive ‘thank you’ event at our National Centre in Leamington Spa, where our puppies start their journey to become guide dogs.”