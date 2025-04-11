Great British Food Festival returns to Harewood House this May.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire’s premier food and drink festival returns to Harewood House in Leeds this May 24th - 26th. The culinary event will see a whole roster of chefs and food experts ready to demonstrate tricks of the trade alongside street food vendors preparing the most mouth-watering global cuisine over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Artisan Market is a great way to discover new producers including vegan and gluten-free treats amongst the many stalls. Explore food trends and tantalise your taste buds with street food from Korea, Brazil and Japan and local traders such as Otley Burger Company serving up everything from burritos to burgers.

Chef demonstrations will include qualified clinical nutritionist, Eva Humphries, who is committed to inspiring audiences to create meals from seasonal British produce, that are big on flavour and still meet your nutrient needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva brings years of experience and knowledge to the table and has an MSc in clinical nutrition. She says: "Cookery demonstrations are such a great opportunity to pick up new skills and learn insider tips on making our food more delicious and nutritious. Unlike recipe books or social media, live demonstrations offer an immersive experience with an expert. In my case, I help you make healthy food genuinely tasty, so it turns into delicious food with the side benefit of it being good for you.

LumberJaxe will bring the fire stage to Great British Food Festival

“My mother was in the military, so I grew up in boarding school. When I left, I had no idea how to cook. I used to go to the butcher and ask for something to make for dinner. He was really helpful, and I remember one day he gave me diced lamb and he realised I didn’t know how to cook it, so he gave me a spice packet with a recipe on the back and told he how to make a hot pot.

“We have lost that knowledge exchange with most people shopping in supermarkets and leading busy lives. I make sure it’s straight forward, delicious, and good for you.”

The Alberti Twins, Italian twin brothers, John and Tony are based in Manchester and appeared on the first season of Love Island. They are now cooking up a storm in kitchens across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Alberti, from the Alberti Twins, says: “We love doing the festival. It’s great to get feedback from a live audience. We specialise in traditional Italian dishes. Our family is from Tuscany and our Nonna was a chef and we’ve grown up with great food and big family meals.

Delicious Street Food available at Great British Food Festival

There’s plenty of space to explore the magnificent estate at Harewood House and visitors can take part in a foraging masterclass. This is a guided stroll in the country estate to discover a variety of plants and fungi that are edible or medicinal and that grow naturally in the grounds. The taster walks are a real eye opener and a great way to see the incredible grounds at Harewood House, which boast traditional walled gardens, topiary, vibrant flower borders and a Lakeside Woodland Garden to name just a few highlights.

Discover new food producers such as LumberjAxe, fresh from their success on BBC television hit show Dragon’s Den. Brothers Brendon and Jaydon of Lumberjaxe and Kadai Fire Bowls have teamed up to bring you the Fire Stage. Hosted by Wayne of Daddy Bear Grills, the smell of smoke and rich aromas from cooking over live fire are not one to be missed. Wayne will explain techniques, fire management, getting the best from your Kadai, and providing tasters featuring Lumberjaxe products.

The family behind the Great British Food Festival are celebrating 15 years of hosting the popular events and will be going all out to make this year extra special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine Maycock says: “Harewood House is such a fantastic setting. Visitors get to experience high quality food and drink in one of the most beautiful country house estates in England. The festival aims to bring people together through a shared love of food and offers a range of activities including the Chilli Challenge, the legendary Cake-Off, Foraging Walks, and more. With plenty of bars, a local crafts and gift marquee and a vast artisan market of over 100 stalls showcasing the best local produce, visitors are in for a treat.

Great British Food Festival returns to Harewood House this May

“Access to this stunning location is included in the ticket and Harewood provides an iconic backdrop for a great day out.”

Live music will be performed throughout the weekend from a diverse range of artists including Josh Owen. There is a play area and kids cookery classes, making it a winning day out for families and the event is dog friendly so there’s no need to rush back home.

Details: Great British Food Festival Harewood House, Leeds

May 24-26 10am until 5pm

Tickets are available here https://greatbritishfoodfestival.com/tickets.php

Social media Instagram @greatbritishfoodfestival