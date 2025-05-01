Fun for all the family at White Rose as the Kids’ Carnival returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

White Rose Shopping Centre is gearing up for half term fun with the return of its popular Kids’ Carnival from May 16 – June 1, with rides suitable for children of all ages.

Open from 11am – 9pm daily*, the Carnival invites guests to enjoy fairground classics such as the Runaway Train and Bumper Cars, as well as the thrilling Twister, Paratrooper, and even fun floating Water Balls for extra-brave guests.

There will be gentle rides appealing to younger visitors such as Teacups and a Funhouse, plus chance attractions like Hook-a-Duck and the Ring Toss, and food vans in addition to White Rose’s regular restaurant line-up.

Early birds can take advantage of an opening day exclusive offer with all rides just two tokens each on May 16, and offers are available throughout the event for NHS card holders with all rides discounted by one token**. With 5,000 free parking spaces plus hundreds of family-friendly shops and restaurants and even a partially-covered Play Area for all-weather fun, White Rose is the perfect day-out destination this May.

To coincide with White Rose’s weekly Quiet Morning, the Carnival will be operating with no music from 11am – 12pm every Tuesday.

Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Our guests loved the Kids’ Carnival’s previous visits and have been excited for its return, so we’re very pleased to confirm we’ll have rides and games for all the family from May 16. We look forward to seeing lots of smiling faces at White Rose this spring and summer.”

For further details on White Rose and upcoming events, visit https://white-rose.co.uk/.

*Opens 3pm – 9pm on May 16.

**Discount available on showing a valid NHS card, details available on site.