From hidden away to front of group: Dawn’s 5st weight loss journey helps her to inspire others

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 5 stone is now using her success to help others change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Dawn Ragan, from Stainton, has now trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. She’s taking over the Slimming World group at Nunthorpe Academy, running every Saturday at 8am and 9:30am.

Dawn’s journey is one many can relate to.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve tried to lose weight—I’ve probably spent 30 years on and off diets. I’d lose weight, then put it back on again, and eventually give up. But after a holiday with the girls, I saw photos where all you could see was my head I was hidden behind everyone else. That was the moment I knew something had to change.”

Dawn after her weight loss

She returned to her local Slimming World group, knowing it had worked for her before.

“This time, something just clicked. I felt so determined & now I’m 5 stone lighter.”

Before losing weight, Dawn struggled with everyday tasks like climbing stairs and keeping up with her grandchildren. But now, she’s full of energy and has rediscovered her love for swimming.

Her health has improved dramatically too after 15 years of high blood pressure, her doctor took her off medication in April this year.

Dawn out spreading the word

“When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed I’d end up helping other people to lose weight—but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing over 5 stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me.

"Support is everything. I couldn’t have done it without the weekly encouragement of my Consultant and group. That’s why, in my group, there’ll be tons of support, recipe sharing, and fun we’ll celebrate every success together.

"Before Slimming World, I’d tried so many diets but always felt restricted. Since joining group, I’ve never looked back. I’ve never felt like I was on a diet.

"The plan is full of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meats and fish—you’re never hungry and never feel like you’re missing out. Being able to choose from foods you enjoy and never feeling hungry is so important!

Dawn before joining Slimming World

"My health wasn’t the best, and my confidence was at rock bottom. But making the decision to join group was the turning point—and I’ve never looked back. Now I just cant wait to help my members feel the same!"

Dawn’s Slimming World group will be held at Nunthorpe Academy every Saturday at 8am and 9:30am.

For more information or to join Dawn’s group, go along on a Saturday or call her on 07877 921739.