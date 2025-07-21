Free kids activities on the Wetherby Thursday Market!

Each week will bring a different selection of fun and engaging experiences for children, including trails, crafts, competitions, quizzes, special visitors, and even taste tests. The activities are completely free of charge and designed to keep kids entertained while parents browse the bustling market.

Set in the heart of Wetherby, a beautiful and historic market town on the banks of the River Wharfe, the Thursday market is the perfect setting for a family day out. With its charming selection of independent shops, cafés, historic, riverside and floral walks, Wetherby offers something for everyone.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing family-friendly fun to the market this summer,” said a spokesperson for Wetherby Market. “Each week offers something new, and we hope families will make the most of it—not just at the market, but throughout the town.”

Whether you’re local or visiting for the day, this is a great opportunity to explore all that Wetherby has to offer. Why not make a full day of it?

We have great picnic spots too!

Event Details:

Wetherby Thursday Market, Market Place, Wetherby

Every Thursday from July 24th to August 28th, 2025

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Free children’s activities – some different each week!

Follow Wetherby Market and Welcome to Wetherby on Facebook or visit our website: Welcome - Wetherby Town Council for more information about what our beautiful town has to offer!