Free information event to promote services for autistic people

A free event will take place this June to show what support is available to autistic people and those who work with them in Leeds. AutistiCon 2024 will offer a range of activities and information, including:

Stalls for local groups including social care services, diagnostic services, advocacy and support groups

Guest speakers

An art exhibition, featuring work from local autistic artists

A quiet room

Lego

This year’s event is a follow-up to AutistiCon 2023, which took place at Leeds Playhouse. Last year’s staging welcomed over 500 visitors, with over 30 different organisations having stalls.

An image from the AutistiCon autism information event in 2023

AutistiCon 2024 is organised by local charities working with autistic people – Leeds Autism Services, The Advonet Group, Specialist Autism Services, Lighthouse Futures Trust and Forum Central, with support from Leeds City Council.

Support is available

Philip Chan, Leeds City Council’s Neurodiversity Commissioning Programme Leader, highlighted the need for AutistiCon to take place. “Awareness of autism is increasing, but for autistic people and those who support them, knowing what help is available is tricky”, he said.

Mr Chan added: “AutistiCon 2024 will see services come together to show that local support is available for autistic people. Whether it is low-level support like signposting or social care for those with extra support needs, there should be something for everyone.”

This year’s event will be at the Leeds Playhouse on Tuesday 11th June, open from 9:30am to 4:30pm. To attend, all you need to do is turn up, no booking required. The venue has limited accessible parking, as well as step-free access and accessible toilets.