Free family fun this half-term at York Designer Outlet
With a fantastic mix of designer brands at up to 60% off, free activities for kids, and a special Friends & Family event, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here's a look at some of the fun activities on offer!
Valentine's Trail (14-23 February)Embark on a fun-filled Valentine's Trail. Find the hidden love heart locks in store windows around the centre, collect a treat at Guest Services, and even enter for a chance to win one of the love heart locks as a souvenir.
Giant Doodle Cube (17-21 February)Unleash your inner artist at the giant Doodle Cube located at the South Entrance. Kids of all ages can colour and create their own masterpiece on this interactive installation.
FREE Face Painting (20-21 February)Let the little ones get creative with free face painting on May 20th and 21st from 10am to 4pm.
Don't forget about the centre's year-round attractions, including the undercover adventure play area, McArthurGlen Cars, giant draughts games, and table tennis. There's plent of fun to be had at York Designer Outlet!