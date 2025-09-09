Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice to welcome supporters from Leeds to ‘joyful’ Russell House at Autumn Open Days

Russell House, Forget Me Not Children's Hospice

This October, Forget Me Not children’s hospice is opening its doors once again to give supporters old and new the chance to see behind the scenes at their purpose-built facility at Russell House.

And the charity says visitors are often surprised at the joyful place they discover when they come inside. The open days come as the charity launches its latest impact report

At the open days on 9th and 11th October, visitors will have the chance to explore the facilities, like the sensory room, hydrotherapy pool, cinema, soft play area, outdoor counselling room and garden. Staff will be on hand to explain more about the vital care Forget Me Not provides to local children, their families and families living with the loss of their child. They can also find out more about volunteering and career opportunities, upcoming events and opportunities to help the charity as it tackles a challenging year ahead - a year in which the charity has to find 80% of the £6.5 million cost of running its services through fundraising, retail and other income generation activities.

Forget Me Not has recently published its 2024-25 Impact Report, which shows the Huddersfield based charity supported 1075 individuals across West Yorkshire, either at Russell House or in families’ own homes, including 134 from Leeds, 369 from Kirklees, 303 from Bradford, 161 from Calderdale, and 100 from Wakefield.

Stacey John, Forget Me Not’s Family Support Team Leader

Among the staff visitors will meet at the open days is Stacey John, Forget Me Not’s family support team leader.

Stacey said,

“When people visit Russell House they’re often surprised at what they discover. Where they might have imagined somewhere sad, gloomy or even scary, they find a joyful place that feels like a real home-from-home, a place of comfort and support.

For our team, our open days are a great opportunity for us to meet some of our supporters and thank them for the difference they make. However you support us - perhaps by donating, fundraising, volunteering, visiting our shops or leaving a gift in your will - it all makes a lasting difference to local families. Our open day is a chance to see that impact in action.

Bring a friend, your kids or the whole family and experience the magic of Forget Me Not, made possible by people like you.”

Forget Me Not is opening its doors on two days in October. Businesses, groups and schools are invited to book a tour on Thursday, 9th October between 10am and 4pm by emailing [email protected] , while the Saturday, 11th October event is open to all from 10am till 2pm, with no need to book.

More details about both days can be found at https://www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/supporting-us/events/