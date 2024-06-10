Football legends Viv Anderson, Danny Wilson and Tony Currie to join Sheffield Euros fanzone party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the hype around England's bid to finally win their first major international trophy since 1966 intensifies, organisers of this summer's huge Euros Fan Village on Devonshire Green have today confirmed an additional three football legends as special guests.

Fan City – the all-new fully immersive football village located in the heart of Sheffield – will welcome ex-Sheffield Utd and England star Tony Currie (appearing June 16th with Chris Waddle vs Serbia), former Blades and Owls boss Danny Wilson (appearing 20th June vs Denmark) and Sheffield Wednesday icon Viv Anderson (appearing 25th June vs Slovenia) to their about-to launch European Championship party, as Blades and fans of Sheffield Wednesday lay down their rivalry for one month only to cheer on The Three Lions.

Launching just in time for this summer's European Championships - the epic outdoor event – which will televise all of England's and every game of the tournament on giant screens, has also revealed its plans for the free-to-enter opening match between Scotland and Germany on Friday 14th June, two days before England take on Serbia for their crunch opening game.

In the true spirit of the competition, the opening ceremony on Devonshire Green will come complete with German and Scottish themes including German lager, Bratwurst, bagpipes and Buckfast to kick-start a month long programme of live football, music, laser-guided football punditry from the legends.

Owls legend Viv Anderson heads to Sheffield for epic fanzone

Poised to join the already confirmed to join Chris Waddle on stage for England's games at Fan City, Tony Currie needs little introduction to football fans in South Yorkshire.

Currie, who had spells at Queens Park Rangers, Chelsea and Leeds Utd, holds the city of Sheffield close to his heart.

After a transfer to Sheffield United in 1968, Tony scored on his debut and immediately became a favourite with loyal fans. ‘TC’ as he was affectionately nicknamed, became strongly idolised at Bramall Lane, scoring 54 goals in 313 appearances as well as obtaining captaincy of the side in 1974.

An England International, Currie made 17 appearances for his country including a World Cup qualifier against Poland.

Viv Anderson began his professional football career in 1974 with Nottingham Forest, where, as a fullback, he quickly showed his talent for winning the ball both on the ground and in the air and for supporting in attack. He was a fixture on the talented Forest teams that won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1979 and 1980 and enjoyed a successful time at Sheffield Wednesday and later became boss of Barnsley. In his career, Anderson earned 30 caps for playing on England’s national team.

Meanwhile Danny Wilson completes the legends line-up. Wilson can count himself among a select band of Lancastrians to have won the hard-earned respect of those from the other side of the Roses sporting divide. The Wigan born former pro enjoyed spells as manager of both Sheffield clubs and had a rollercoaster ride with Barnsley in the Premier League in the 1990s.

Tony Currie said: “I might be from London, but I'll always love the people of Sheffield. They've been amazing to me over the years and I can't wait to come to Devonshire Green next week for this fanzone and hopefully see England do the business once and for all.”

Fellow guest speaker and England icon Chris Waddle continued: “Fan villages like this are like a New Year’s Eve party. People just enjoy it, it's a lot of fun and there is loads going on, if you enjoy your football, you enjoy a party, then why miss it!’

“We have a great chance, when you talk about teams that could win this tournament, you talk about England in that conversation, for sure.”

Fan City - will be offering football fans the ultimate Euros Party, giving supporters and families the chance to come together in the heart of the city to experience all of England’s matches on the biggest outdoor screens in South Yorkshire. All non-England games will also be screened for free.

It will boast a food village serving up a tantalising array of global street food and thirsty fans will be able to choose from an impressive selection of beverages, from ice-cold beers to signature cocktails.

Fan City will also be teaming up with vintage clothing store Glass Onion to launch a rare Football Shirt Exhibition at their Division Street store from Tuesday, June 11th at 10am. Get ready for freebies, foosball, and a chance to explore a rare collection of England football shirts spanning decades— something never showcased in Sheffield.

England and Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle will also be in-store on Sunday June 16th to sign an England shirt before heading over to the fan village. This shirt and more could be yours when you enter Glass Onion and Fan City’s Instagram giveaway (competition closes onJune 13th).

Ticket holders for Fan City match viewing events can also enjoy 20% off all vintage at Glass Onion throughout the tournament by presenting their ticket in-store at the till (offer ends 14 th July).

With a raft of VIP packages available and more exciting announcements just around the corner, this Sheffield Football Fan Zone offers more than just a place to catch the action. Tickets are going fast so we recommend you get yours for the England games now!