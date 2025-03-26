Flamingo Land resort among UK's best value attractions

A new study has revealed the best value attractions in the world, with Flamingo Land Resort in Yorkshire revealed among the attractions where visitors can make their money go the furthest in the UK.

To help holidaymakers make the most of their budget when planning trips this year, Premier Inn has conducted a new study to determine the best-value attractions worldwide. The research analysed the entry fee and average time spent in 300 global landmarks, revealing the true cost-per-hour of experiencing world-famous sites.

The UK's 10 Best Value Attractions

Rank Landmark City/Location Time Spent (hours) Entry Fee (£) Cost per Hour (£) 1 Flamingo Land Resort Yorkshire 6 £17.95 £2.99 2 Warwick Castle Warwick 6 £22 £3.67 3 Drayton Manor Resort Staffordshire 6 £24.9 £4.15 =4 Alton Towers Staffordshire 6 £29 £4.83 =4 Thorpe Park Surrey 6 £29 £4.83 =4 Legoland Windsor Windsor 6 £29 £4.83 =4 Chessington World of Adventures Chessington 6 £29 £4.83 8 Lost Gardens of Heligan Cornwall 4 £20 £5.00 9 ZSL London Zoo London 6 £31 £5.17 10 Cotswold Farm Park Cheltenham 3 £16 £5.33

1. Flamingo Land Resort, Yorkshire

Topping the UK’s rankings as the best value attraction is Yorkshire's Flamingo Land Resort, setting visitors back just £2.99 per hour. The resort complex has been designed for a complete day of fun worth every penny, with the park including both a theme park and a zoo, allowing families to make the most of their entry fee through multiple attractions and experiences.

2. Warwick Castle, Warwick

Coming in second place, Warwick Castle is the first historical landmark on the list of attractions offering Brits great bang for their buck. In the medieval castle, visitors of all ages can discover nearly a millennium of British history through interactive exhibits, live shows, as well as explore the castle's stunning grounds on a sunny day, all for £3.67 per hour, and you can save even more when you book in advance!

3. Drayton Manor Resort, Staffordshire

Staffordshire's Drayton Manor rounds out the top three, averaging £4.15 per hour spent. The park, which was built on the grounds of an old British stately home, now offers a mix of thrill rides, family attractions, and even a zoo, making it an ideal choice for families who want plenty of entertainment options.

Other theme parks follow closely, with Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, Legoland Windsor and Chessington World of Adventures tying in fourth place. Despite higher ticket costs, if you plan to stay all day, theme parks offer some of the UK’s best activities that won’t break the budget and make for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

A Premier Inn spokesperson commented: “As we head into spring, many families start planning their daytrips ahead of sunnier days, thus it made perfect sense for us to dive into the landmarks that offer incredible experiences without breaking the bank, both in the UK and abroad. We wanted to go beyond ticket price, ensuring our research gives travellers a clear picture of which attractions are truly giving them the best value.

“It was fascinating to see how museums and cultural institutions dominate the global rankings, while in the UK it's our theme parks that show the most enriching experiences at remarkably affordable hourly rates, from the outskirts of London all the way to Blackpool. So, whether heading abroad or enjoying a family day out closer to home, we hope this helps visitors plan their trips with the peace of mind that they’re getting a great deal, and that you can always rest easy on a Premier Inn hotel close by to finish off an exciting day.”

A full breakdown of the best value attractions can be found on the Premier Inn website here:

https://www.premierinn.com/gb/en/news/2025/best-value-attractions.html

