Five free family days out in Yorkshire to enjoy before the summer holidays end

Running out of ways to keep the kids entertained now that the summer holidays are drawing to a close? Fortunately, Yorkshire has plenty to offer when it comes to no-cost adventures. From natural wonders to hands-on museums, there’s something for every age and interest – without putting pressure on your wallet.

To help you make the most of the school break, we’ve teamed up with children’s play specialists at Playdale Playgrounds, who design and install playgrounds across the county.

Here are five brilliant family activities in Yorkshire to explore this summer holiday.

Brimham Rocks

If your family loves a mix of fresh air and imagination, Brimham Rocks is the perfect place to explore. This incredible Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) is filled with towering, otherworldly rock formations shaped more than 300 million years ago – long before the dinosaurs roamed.

Children can crawl through the famous Smartie Tube, scramble over the Rocking Stones, and spot quirky formations like the Gorilla, the Eagle and the Dancing Bear. Adults, meanwhile, will love the sweeping countryside views.

Best of all, it’s free to visit, and just a short walk from the neighbouring car park. Once you’ve tired out your little ones’ legs, you can also stop off at the second-hand bookshop or café for a well-earned treat.

Greenhow Lead Mining Trail

If you’re after a summer walk with a difference, the Greenhow Lead Mining Trail near Pateley Bridge offers three family-friendly routes that combine fresh air, heritage and plenty of exploring.

At around 3.5 miles, the main trail takes you past old mine ruins, machinery and shafts – all framed by Nidderdale’s stunning countryside. Younger visitors will also enjoy a stroll through Fishpond Wood, where ducks (and sometimes deer) make an appearance.

And don’t overlook the atmospheric trailhead: the walk begins at the Coldstones Cut car park, which also provides access to the towering Toft Gate Lime Kiln and the impressive Coldstones Cut public artwork – a modern sculpture that’s as striking as it is scenic!

The East Park

Hull’s East Park is a fantastic free day out during the summer, offering 130 acres of green space and more than 20 attractions. It’s an easy way to spend a full afternoon without spending a penny.

Highlights include the Animal Education Centre, where families can see meerkats, alpacas and exotic birds up close, alongside water play areas, rowing boats and more. There’s also North England’s only model boating lake, plus plenty of room for picnics.

So, which of these Yorkshire gems will you be exploring before the end of summer? Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventures, hands-on history, or simple fun in the park, each offers the perfect excuse to get out as a family – all without costing a thing.

National Railway Museum

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, York’s National Railway Museum remains one of the best free family attractions in the country. Regularly voted a favourite with families, it’s packed with iconic engines, miniature railways and interactive exhibits.

From Britain’s early locomotives to the impressive Japanese bullet train (the only one outside Japan), there’s plenty to capture children’s imaginations. Entry to the museum and main galleries is free, though families can also choose to visit the Wonderlab – an interactive science space full of games and experiments – with tickets starting at £9.90.