It seems people can't get enough of documentaries set in our county - whether it's Our Yorkshire Farm, The Yorkshire Job Centre or The Yorkshire Vet.

Now people will get to see behind the scenes as the brave men and women of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service put out fires across the region and generally keep the people of Yorkshire safe.

Filmed using the latest technology, viewers will be brought closer than ever before to real-life emergencies, seeing inside burning buildings and getting to the heart of the action.

Yorkshire Firefighters starts on Thursday, July 29 at 8pm on BBC Two.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has 900 firefighters dedicated to serving a population of more than two million people - often in remote, highly dangerous and life-threatening situations.

Each episode shows the men and women behind the visors as they help communities during last winter, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first episode features the run-up to Bonfire Night, and the crews across some of West Yorkshire’s 40 stations are wondering how lockdown – and the banning of organised bonfires – will affect their normally busy workload around November 5th.

They soon find out as they are called out to a post box fire and reports of a firework being pushed through the letterbox of a house in Leeds, where a terrified mother and young daughter are inside.

When is Yorkshire Firefighters on TV?

Yorkshire Firefighters starts tonight (Thursday) at 8pm.

Episode one will be shown again at 11.15pm on Tuesday, August 3.

What channel is Yorkshire Firefighters on?

The series will be aired on BBC Two.

All episodes will be available to watch on iPlayer after they air.

How long is the series?

The series run for four episodes - with each episode being shown at 8pm on Thursday.

Who narrates Yorkshire Firefighters?

The narrator of Yorkshire Firefighters is Natalie Gavin.

The actor was was born in 1988 in Bradford and she is known for her work on Line of Duty, Gentleman Jack, Ackley Bridge and most recently, Time, according to IMDb

Which fire stations are featured?

Fire crews from a variety of West Yorkshire's 40 stations are featured.

Station watches from Killingbeck, Leeds Central, Bradford, Hunslet, Huddersfield, and Dewsbury all feature heavily in the series.

Aisling O’Connor, Head of TV Commissioning for BBC England, says: “This series captures the lives of these brilliant firefighters, and highlights their dedication and determination to keeping people safe especially during a national emergency.”

Mark Robinson, Creative Director at Wise Owl Films, said: “It was a real privilege to follow West Yorkshire’s firefighters during a difficult winter and a global pandemic, and to see their role at the heart of the community - the same communities many come from themselves.

“Not only will viewers get to see footage - captured by helmet cameras - that plunges them into the heart of very dangerous scenarios, they will also see day-to-day life within the stations, behind closed doors.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton says: “We are hugely excited and proud to feature in Yorkshire Firefighters which showcases the skills and expertise of the modern day Fire and Rescue Service. The programme offers a rare glimpse into the daily lives of firefighters and our Control Room staff.

“Our teams work tirelessly around the clock to save lives whether that be as a consequence of fires, road traffic collisions, water rescues or a whole range of other types of technical rescues, and we’re excited for viewers to see what it really takes to be a Yorkshire firefighter.”